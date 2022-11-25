How to Fix When “Ok Google” is Not Working

Google Assistant has slowly but surely become part of the life of pretty much any Android user. Speaking to your smartphone to let it know what you want it to do is obviously a lot more comfortable than looking for the right option in the settings menu. But what if Google Assistant fails to work?

Android users can bring up the Google Assistant app by simply saying, “Ok Google.” But if the voice command doesn’t work anymore, there is a possible solution to the problem that you can try. Keep reading to find out more!

Check the language settings

Google Assistant might not work simply because you’re speaking the wrong language to it. To check if the right language is selected, follow the steps below:

Grab your Android phone and start the Google app Tap on Settings for Google Apps Hit on Search, Assistant, and Voice Tap on Voice Tap on Languages Now you’re in the area where you need to make sure that the language you need to use is selected.

You can even set primary and secondary languages. And don’t worry, as Google can automatically understand which language you are speaking and even switch between languages.

Get the latest update for your Google app

A lot of problems can occur in apps if you don’t have the latest version installed. That’s why you need to grab the latest update of the Google app if the Google Assistant doesn’t work anymore.

Turn off the battery saver mode

A lot of people have no idea that a battery-saving mode of Android phones can turn off your Google Assistant app while also killing background processes to save battery power. Therefore, it would be a wise move to turn off the battery-saver mode and see if that fixes your issue with ‘Ok Google.’ To do so, follow these simple steps:

Launch the Settings menu. Select Battery. Turn off the Battery saver option.

If none of the methods work, the issue might simply be that your Google Assistant app has been turned off. You can check that by simply launching the Google app on your phone and looking on the Settings menu for Google apps.