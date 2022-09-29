How to Recover Lost Photos and Videos from Any Device

Photos are an essential part of our daily lifestyle. We tend to capture every memory that happens in our daily lives. But, it would be very disappointing if those memories got lost or accidentally deleted. Such issues can be heartbreaking, and our simple mistakes can ruin our joy.

But no more; you can recover those lost photos, videos, and audio files in no time. Here we bring out the best tool to recover those media files deleted from damaged/corrupted/inaccessible memory cards, SD cards (Mini, Micro, SDHC, and SDXC), memory sticks, compact flash, CF cards, and all other storage devices.

About Photo Recovery software

Previously known as Stellar Phoenix Photo Recovery, Stellar Photo Recovery is a handy tool you’ll be happy to have if you ever need to recover lost multimedia files including pictures, audio files, or even videos.

This software is able to bring back most file formats from an array of storage devices regardless of their type or brand. Furthermore, Stellar Photo Recovery is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers, making it a really handy recovery utility, no matter your favorite operating system.

As mentioned before, it is able to recover previously deleted pictures, audio files, and videos from any storage device regardless of the reason why you no longer have access to them.

In other words, whether your files are lost because of corruption, deletion, viruses, formatting errors, inaccessible drivers, and other such reasons, Stellar Photo Recovery is sure to help you recover them all!

More precisely, the software will give you unlimited file formats, including JPEG, GIF, PNG, RAW, and more. In the case of motion formats, MP4, MOV, MKV, WMV, and more can be recovered. And when it comes to audio file formats, MP3, RPS, WAV, OGG, and more, can also be recovered.

Finally, the Stellar Photo Recovery software is sure to recover all these formats and more from storage devices such as SSD, HDD, Hard Drives, SD Cards, and USB Drives, to name just a few of the most commonly used.

That’s right! No matter the file format you’ve lost, how many files are now gone, what you used to store them on before they disappeared, or the reason you no longer have access to them, the Stellar Photo Recovery software can recover these seemingly lost media files in no time!

It supports SD cards from SanDisk, Transcends, Patriot, Kingston, Toshiba, Polaroid, Panasonic, Lexar, Verbatim, Duracell, Samsung, and many more. If you’re worried, you should also know that it is free to download and safe to install and use, as the installer doesn’t contain malware of any kind.

In fact, the app itself even features a safe data recovery process. The free version can let you scan the drive and preview the deleted files from any storage device.

The recovery process is very simple.

Just connect the drive to your computer and run the software.

Next, select the drive from where you want to recover the deleted photos or video files.

After the scan, it will preview all the photos, videos, and audio files deleted or formatted from the drive.

You can select each or all and save them to your desired location.

With three simple steps, you can recover all your media files in no time. It also has the option to deep scan your drive in terms of a comprehensive scan of the selected drive.

That being said. However, you will find that there is also an Advanced Edition of this software that you do have to pay for in order to get some extra features useful only if you’re a professional. It includes the Professional and Premium editions, the first of which is a complete picture restoration tool that is able to also repair damaged photos in addition to recovering lost files.

The Premium Edition, on the other hand, is a lifesaver for anyone who engages in editing, filming, capturing images, and more – at a professional level – such as video agencies, photographers, and videographers.

Conclusion

This version does a perfect job repairing unlimited damaged, corrupt and distorted photos and videos from any type of storage device. Stellar Photo Recovery is the most loved tool among photographers and videographers, as it supports the recovery of RAW files from any make/model of digital camera.