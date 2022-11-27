How to Use WhatsApp on An Apple Watch

If you also like using Apple Watch on your wrist, surely you already suspected that there is a way to use WhatsApp on it. However, there’s no way to officially install Meta’s instant messaging software on such a smartwatch, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t use some of its functions directly from your wrist.

First and foremost, you need to get your hands on the WhatChat 2 app to get things going with WhatsApp. WhatChat 2 allows you to have access to messages and reply to them. You also need to install WhatsApp on your iPhone.

How to get WhatChat 2

With WhatChat 2 installed on your iPhone, you can enjoy all the benefits offered by WhatsApp directly from your Apple Watch. Here’s how to get WhatChat 2:

Open Apple’s App Store from your iPhone Connect your iPhone to your Apple Watch Search for WhatChat 2 in the search bar and install it (this will automatically install it on your smartwatch) Scan the QR code from your Apple Watch by using your iPhone Enjoy!

If you want to receive WhatsApp messages on your smartwatch from Apple, there are also other things you need to take into account. You need to install WhatsApp on your iPhone. You need to have the smartwatch in close proximity to your iPhone. Keep the two devices connected, and make sure that Bluetooth is active on the Apple Watch.

From your iPhone’s settings menu, you also need to head over to WhatsApp and Notifications. You must activate those notifications.

Once you’ve done that, the next step is to grab your Apple Watch app and enable WhatsApp notifications.

Congrats! You should now be able to receive notifications from WhatsApp on your Apple Watch as long as you also have the app installed on your iPhone.