Huawei Enjoy 10e – Price Tag and Full Specs Get Leaked Ahead of March 5 Launch

Huawei is now the world’s second-biggest smartphone manufacturer, sitting right behind Samsung. However, things probably going to change in the upcoming as Huawei is constantly launching affordable smartphones that deliver outstanding performances. Talking about affordable smartphones, Huawei fans should be pleased to know that a new device is going to launch this week. The smartphone’s name is Enjoy 10e and it is expected to launch on March 5.

Huawei Enjoy 10e

The new smartphone is going to be the fourth Enjoy series smartphone that Huawei has launched. Just like all other models available in this lineup, Enjoy 10e is going to be an affordable smartphone that will cost around $135. However, this doesn’t mean that is going to be equipped with a cheap design or hardware parts, quite the opposite. Enjoy 10e will ship with a full-screen display that features a top-notch where the selfie camera is hidden.

Leaked Specs

Even though Enjoy 10e is scheduled to launch Thursday, we don’t have to wait for a single more second in order to see what kind of hardware specs the smartphone has to offer. The reason why we are saying that is because Enjoy 10e’s full hardware specs have been leaked today. Therefore, the smartphone is equipped with a 6.3-inches display that uses IPS LCD technology which offers a pixel resolution of 720 x 1600 HD+.

To make things even more impressive, Enjoy 10e will be powered by the Helio P35 CPU. This is an octa-core processor that clocks at a top speed of 2.3Ghz. Huawei has also paired the octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM in order to make sure that the smartphone can run all heavy-duty tasks without a problem. In addition, Enjoy 10e ships with 128GB of internal storage space that can be expanded via a microSD card.