Oppo Find X2 Pro – Leaked Press Render Shows Massive Full-Screen Display

Oppo has announced recently that it is planning to launch a new flagship smartphone in March. The smartphone is called Oppo Find X2 Pro and it is scheduled to be officially revealed on March 6. Fortunately for us and all other smartphone fans, we don’t have to wait one more second longer in order to see what the upcoming smartphone looks like. The reason why we are saying this is because the official press render of Oppo Find X2 Pro has just been leaked.

Oppo Find X2 Pro – Leaked Press Render

As previously noted, the official press render of Oppo Find X2 Pro has been leaked. However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone since Oppo is releasing pictures of the smartphone for publicity. Although, what is worth mentioning is that the leaked press render confirms to us that Oppo Find X2 Pro is equipped with a full-screen display. The selfie shooter is embedded inside the display and Oppo Find X2 Pro also ships with a triple-camera setup on the rear side.

Hardware Specs Overview

Considering the fact that Oppo Find X2 Pro will hold the title of being a flagship smartphone, then it shouldn’t come as a shock that the Chinese based tech giant has equipped it with some of the most powerful hardware parts available on the market. According to multiple rumors, Oppo Find X2 Pro is going to ship with a 6.7-inches display that uses AMOLED technology and provides a pixel resolution of 1440 x 3168 alongside a pixel density of 519 ppi.

While the display of Oppo Find X2 Pro might be impressive, it is not the best hardware part that the smartphone will have to offer. What makes Oppo Find X2 Pro eligible to be called a flagship smartphone is the fact that it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. This is an octa-core CPU and it clocks at 2.84GHz. To make things even better, the processor is paired with 12GB of RAM.