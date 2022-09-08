iPhone 14 Pro: Apple Presents the Device’s Dynamic Island Feature

Apple finally launched the iPhone 14 lineup yesterday, September 7, as it was scheduled. The new flagship is clearly an improvement over the previous iPhone 13 lineup – better cameras, the presence of the new A16 Bionic chipset built by Apple, and more.

The iPhone 14 Pro is also featuring what is known as the Dynamic Island feature. It consists of a nice-looking “island” on the top of the screen that changes shape depending on what it needs to show you: a contact calling you, the music playing, the navigation system, and more.

The Dynamic Island works with all kinds of apps

Apple provides a clearer explanation of what the Dynamic Island has to offer:

“Welcome to a shape-shifting, multitasking, head-turning, game-changing iPhone experience. Dynamic Island blends fun and function like never before, consolidating your notifications, alerts, and activities into one interactive place. It’s integrated throughout iOS 16 — and can work with all kinds of apps — to seamlessly surface what you need, right when you need it. “

Now for the video proof that Dynamic Island is indeed fun to use:

iPhone 14 Pro also comes equipped with a relatively small LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display for the standards of nowadays, as it measures only 6.1 inches. The refresh rate is 120Hz, and features such as HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 1000 nits (typ) are included.

The main camera setup consists of a 48MP wide camera, a 12MP telephoto sensor, as well as a 12MP ultrawide snapper. As for features, you’ll find Dual-LED dual-tone flash and HDR (photo/panorama). The front snapper consists of a dual camera of 12MP, and it has features such as HDR and Cinematic Mode.

iPhone 14 Pro comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 1TB.

The price of the new iPhone 14 Pro will be about 1300 euros.