Huawei Mate 50 Pro Will Be Featuring a Notch

Huawei once again aims to bring a powerful phone series in the near future, and the star of the show will be the Mate 50 series. The new lineup of Huawei phones will hit the stores after September 6, the date when it shall be officially unveiled.

According to a post via Weibo and as spotted by GSMArena, Huawei is bringing back the notch along with the upcoming Mate 50 series. Surely a lot of folks aren’t fans of notches, and it’s understandable. But the notch that will arrive this time on the Huawei Mate 50 series is a wide one.

New photos of a protective glass cover prove the existence of the notch for the upcoming Mate 50 series of Huawei.

Other information provided by GSMArena back in late July revealed some exciting specs for the upcoming phone series. The new gadgets will be sporting HarmonyOS 3.0 and even a new chipset: the Kirin 9000S. Surprisingly enough, the CPU won’t be capable of 5G as far as we know, but things might still change until the release date.

A notch on smartphones is generally perceived as a bad idea, and there’s no need to be a genius to understand why. If you’re a hardcore gamer or a person who likes to take a lot of photos and record a lot of videos, surely a notch being present on the display is one of the last things you need. It occupies a fair amount of the display, while it also creates a quite inesthetic look.

Luckily, phones without notches have proven to be very efficient over the years, and we’re certainly not talking about those that don’t have a front camera. There are more modern ways to place a camera for selfies in the front of the device without incorporating that annoying notch.