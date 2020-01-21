Huawei P40 Pro Leak Reveals Penta-Camera Setup

Smartphones are becoming more camera-centric every year and no one can deny that. Apple’s latest iPhone 11 Pro Max impressed everyone with its innovative triple-camera setup but now, Huawei is looking to steal the spotlight from Apple. The reason why we are saying that is because the official press renders of the upcoming Huawei P40 Pro have been leaked and they reveal that the all-new Huawei flagship will ship with 5 camera sensors!

Huawei’s New Five-Camera Setup

Huawei is the most successful smartphone manufacturer based in China and this is all thanks to the fact that the company keeps delivering premium products. Since Huawei P40 Pro will hold the title of being Huawei’s flagship smartphone, then it should come as no surprise that that expectations for the smartphone are through the roof. From the looks of it, Huawei P40 Pro will do much more than meet the expectations!

According to the leaked press renders, Huawei has equipped its next-generation flagship smartphone with a total of five camera sensors on the rear side. This is quite impressive and it confirms to us once again that high-end camera setups are what make flagship smartphones worthy of their titles. Furthermore, a ToF (time-of-flight) sensor can be spotted. We also want to highlight that Huawei P40 Pro will ship with a full-screen display. However, this was to be expected.

Launch Date

Huawei has yet to make any announcements regarding the launch date of Huawei P40 Pro. However, the leaked press renders are showing us that the smartphone is ready. The Chinese based tech giant is probably waiting for the right opportunity to launch Huawei P40 Pro. Therefore, no one should be surprised to see Huawei announcing Huawei P40 Pro during the upcoming months.