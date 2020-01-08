Instagram 124.0.0.2.473 Beta Update – Access the Latest Improvements!

Do you love using Instagram to communicate with your friends and share your amazing pics and selfies? If that is the case, then you might want to consider enrolling in the beta program. Instagram beta users are always the first ones to access the app’s latest updates. Beta users will be able to get their hands on new filters and cool features ahead of everyone else. To make things even better, the only requirement to join the beta program is to provide the developers with solid feedback.

Joining the beta program is quite worth it because Instagram’s developers are constantly rolling out software updates. In fact, a new update has been released earlier this morning and if you are a beta user, then you should keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network because it comes with lots of “goodies”.

Instagram 124.0.0.2.473 Beta Update

As previously mentioned, the latest update for Instagram is rolling out right now. The update has been released via OTA (over the air) channels and all beta users are eligible to download it ASAP. Furthermore, the update is changing Instagram’s build number to 124.0.0.2.473 beta and it weighs in at less than 10MB.

We also want to highlight that there is an alternative way to download the update. This alternative method is great for Instagram fans who don’t want to join the beta program. The update is also available in the form of APK (Android Package Kit) and this type of update can be manually downloaded and installed.

What’s New?

Instagram fans should bee pleased to find out that the new update focuses on improving the overall software performances of the social media app. Therefore, the update introduces a handful of bug fixes that are tweaking the software performances and tackling various issues that sometimes caused the app to crash.