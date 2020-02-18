UC Browser Mini 12.12.6.1222 Update – Enhanced Video Downloading Capabilities

We reported yesterday that the developers of UC Browser have released a new update that introduces video downloading improvements. Well, it looks like the developers of the app have been keeping busy because another major update is now rolling out to UC Browser Mini.

The new update also focuses on enhancing the video downloading capabilities of UC Browser Mini, but not just that! With that being said, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about the latest update for UC Browser Mini.

UC Browser Mini 12.12.6.1222 Update

If you enjoy using UC Browser Mini to surf the web from your smartphone, then we have some great news to share with you. As previously noted, the developers who are in charge of the app have published a new update and it is rolling out right now.

Therefore, we are advising all UC Browser Mini fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can access the update as soon as possible.

What’s New?

Some UC Browser Mini fans might be disappointed to find out that the new update doesn’t come with any new features but fortunately, the update makes up for that by introducing a handful of software tweaks that are taking the performances of the app to the next level.

The most significant improvement that the new update brings is a boost in the video downloading capabilities of UC Browser Mini. This means that UC Browser Mini users will be able to download their favorite online content at faster speeds than usual.

We also want to mention that the update introduces a bunch of bug fixes that are aiming to enhance the software stability of UC Browser Mini. The bug fixes are squashing various issues that sometimes caused the app to lag.