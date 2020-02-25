Instagram 130.0.0.31.121 Update – Major Bug Fixes and Software Tweaks

Instagram is slowly but surely taking over as the world’s most popular social media app and there is a good reason for that. Instagram provides users with access to lots of useful features but this is not the only thing that makes the app stand out. What’s great about Instagram is the fact that the developers who are in charge of it are constantly looking for new ways to improve its performances and they are doing that by launching software updates.

With that being said, we are advising all Instagram fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and to pay attention to their notification panels. The reason behind this is that a new update which sports the 130.0.0.31.121 version number is now rolling out via OTA (over the air channels).

Instagram 130.0.0.31.121 Update

As previously mentioned, the new update for Instagram is available to download via OTA channels. This is great news for fans of the social media app because it means that all of them are scheduled to receive the update and all the improvements that it brings during the upcoming future. Although, we do need to mention that there is an alternative and faster way to download the new update.

Instagram’s developers have also released the new update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This is a special type of update that can be manually downloaded and installed. Additionally, APK releasees are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones.

Improved Software Stability

Some Instagram fans may be disappointed to find out that the new update doesn’t come with any new features but on the bright side of things, the update makes up for that by introducing a handful of bug fixes. These bug fixes are improving the overall software stability of the app.