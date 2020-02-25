Phoenix Browser 4.2.2.2230 Update – Introducing Smoother Animation Effects

A brand-new update has just been made available for Phoenix Browser and it sports the 4.2.2.2230 version number. The update is available for download to all Phoenix Browser fans and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. This is why we are advising everyone who enjoys using the mobile browser to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Now, let’s go ahead and take a look at all the “goodies” that the update introduces.

Phoenix Browser 4.2.2.2230 Update

Right from the start, the first thing that we want to mention about Phoenix Browser’s latest update is the fact that it aims to improve the overall user experience. The way that the new update does that is by introducing new software tweaks that are enhancing the software animation effects. Not just that, but the update also solves some UI (user interface) freeze issues.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out what are the improvements that the new update brings, let’s see what are the top features that Phoenix Browser offers as listed by the developers.

★ Smart Download

Phoenix Browser can automatically detect downloadable videos with the smart detection function while you browse the web, which allows you to download and save online videos from almost every website. With a download icon in the address bar, Phoenix Browser will inform the user whether there are online videos that the user can download or not.

You do not have to worry about where to download the online videos. It’s very simple to download videos by using the smart download function.

★ Privacy Mode

Erase your history easily. Allow incognito mode for you to leave no trace. Private space for video download keeps your privacy protected.

★ Bookmarks/History

Bookmarks help save your favorite websites and provide quick navigation for revisiting later on. History list helps with recollection. Both will save you time looking for your favorite websites as you browse.

★ Data Saving

Phoenix Browser could compress data, speed up navigation and help you save a lot of celluar data traffic. The more you browse, the more data you can save with Phoenix Browser.

★ Add To Shortcut

Add your favorite websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Amazon, Wikipedia, etc., for quick access.

★ Speed Dial

Recommended popular websites for quick access. You can customize the list to your liking.

★ Built-in Video Player

The built-in video player provides a one-stop service from video downloading to video playing. You can watch videos directly without exiting the app.

★ Search Engines

Switch search engines according to your preference. We support Google, Yahoo, Ask, Yandex, AOL, Baidu, DuckDuckGo and Bing.

★ Multi-Tab Manager

Easy switching of pages from multiple websites. Using multi-tab manager will make your browsing experience smoother.

★ Incognito Mode

Incognito Mode makes your browsing experience perfectly private without leaving any history, cookies, cache, etc.

★ No Image Mode

No Image Mode disables image and video loading to save data on a poor network connection.

★ Night/Bright Mode

Night Mode protects your eyes when browsing in darkness. Bright mode prevents the screen from going dark.

★ Ad Block

Ad Block blocks various forms of annoying ads, pop-ups and banners to make your browsing comfortable. It not only speeds up the page loading speed but also reduces Internet data usage.

★ Screenshot

Crop any contents you want in webpages. Graffiti and editing is allowed on the screenshots you cropped as well.

★ Switch to PC Website

Support cross-device browsing, i.e. from mobile to PC browser mode.

★ Sync

Import and sync your history and bookmarks via a Google account.

★ Find In Page/Translate

Search to find whatever you need in website pages, and translation function is supported.