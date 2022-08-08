Instagram 246.1.0.16.113 APK is Out: Download it NOW!

Meta never ceases to amaze the world when it comes to the famous Instagram app. The platform constantly gets new updates that are making it even more immersive than before, and now the 246.1.0.16.113 has arrived.

You can grab the Instagram 246.1.0.16.113 APK via APKMirror, the place where APKs are added every day. You can even experience the website with no ads and a dark mode if you choose to become a Premium user. That will cost you only $1.99 per month.

16 download variants

Instagram 246.1.0.16.113 comes in not one, not two, not three, but 16 download variants to choose from! It’s all up to you to decide which one is suitable for your needs, and if you need help, you can consult the FAQ area of the website. All options come in simple APK files, so there’s no sign of any bundle.

There’s no change log telling us what’s new for the new Instagram 246.1.0.16.113 APK, but we all know that grabbing the latest update of an app is usually the best way to ensure that everything works as planned by the dev team.

In recent years, Instagram has become something more than a social app where people post their photos and videos and receive likes for them. The platform is also the place where influencers share their content with the world and inspire many others. Many even generate a lot of income from the app.

Here’s a relevant description of the Instagram software via APKMirror:

“Instagram (from Facebook) allows you to create and share your photos, stories, and videos with the friends and followers you care about. Connect with friends, share what you’re up to, or see what’s new from others all over the world. Explore our community where you can feel free to be yourself and share everything from your daily moments to life’s highlights.”

In order to get your hands on the Instagram 246.1.0.16.113 APK, your device needs to run on at least Android 5 or Android 6.