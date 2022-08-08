WordPress – Website Builder 20.4 is Available for Android Users With Productivity Improvements – Download the APK NOW!

It might come as a surprise for some people that the famous website builder WordPress is not only available for the big screens out there. You can even carry the platform in your pocket, as you can use it to edit your website straight from your phone.

Therefore, there’s no wonder why the dev team keeps updating the smartphone version of the WordPress platform. After the 20.2 update came out a month ago, it’s now time for version 20.4 to show what it’s made of.

What’s new

WordPress – Website Builder 20.4 is available for download as an APK file via APKMirror for Android users. The minimum supported version of Google’s OS is Android 7.

WordPress – Website Builder 20.4 brings a nice set of productivity improvements. Here’s what’s included in the new update:

Alt text footnote spacing adjustment made in Image blocks.

Block inserter allows block types to be organized in a better way in collections.

Gallery/Image block performance improvements for the Block Editor.

Properly displayed Video blocks for both the web and the app version in the case of VideoPress-enabled sites.

There’s a single download option available for the update, and that’s pretty much all that you need! It was built on a universal architecture, and it demands 106.86MB of storage space from the user’s phone.

WordPress’ official website tells us a few crucial aspects about the platform itself:

“WORDPRESS.COM ALLOWS YOU TO BUILD A WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR UNIQUE NEEDS. START A BLOG, BUSINESS SITE, PORTFOLIO, ONLINE STORE, OR ANYTHING ELSE YOU CAN IMAGINE. WITH BUILT-IN OPTIMIZATION AND RESPONSIVE, MOBILE-READY THEMES, THERE’S NO LIMIT TO WHO YOU CAN REACH WITH YOUR NEW WEBSITE. CREATE A SIMPLE WEBSITE FOR YOUR FAMILY OR SELL PRODUCTS AROUND THE WORLD—IT’S UP TO YOU.”

It’s estimated that a minimum of 500 websites are built every day across the world using WordPress.