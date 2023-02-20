Instagram And Facebook Will Be Releasing Their Subscription Plans Later This Week

Meta Verified is a paid service that allows you to verify your account with a government-issued ID, receive a blue badge, receive additional impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and receive direct access to customer support. The service was created by the founder of Facebook.

Good morning and new product announcement: this week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 / month on web or $14.99 / month on iOS. We’ll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon.

In addition to the aforementioned, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asserts that the purpose of this program is to assist boost authenticity and security across all of the company’s services. Meta Verified has a beginning monthly membership fee of US$11.99 for web users and US$14.99 for iOS and Android users. Facebook and Instagram both provide a direct channel via which users may purchase the service. Australia and New Zealand are the first nations in the world to have access to it. Although these two will become Meta Certified by the end of this week, more nations will start doing so very soon. Nevertheless, there is currently no waiting list accessible. On the other hand, it is reasonable to anticipate that the United States will ride the second wave.

Twitter reintroduced its Blue membership service in December 2022, charging users an additional dollar and a half per month for the privilege. Back in 2022, both Snapchat and Telegram attempted to expand their income streams by introducing subscription-based services that were comparable to one another. For the time being, Facebook’s debut into this industry may be regarded to be in the testing stage; nevertheless, if the early results will be judged suitable, it may end up as an alternative that is accessible on a worldwide scale in the future.