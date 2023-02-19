Google Finally Updated Their Online Version Of Google Contacts

Users of desktop and laptop computers may breathe a sigh of relief now, as Google has made it simpler than ever to add contacts in services like Gmail and Google Documents. A new Contacts button has been added to the right-hand pane of all Workspace applications, as announced by Google on its Workspace Updates blog. If you click on it, you’ll be able to see all of your contacts and get in touch with them right away or add a new one.

In addition, users should be able to make changes to a contact by choosing that person and then clicking the pencil symbol on the contact’s card. When in the open comprehensive view of a single email thread, users will be unable to add contacts, as warned by Google.

Although the distribution started on February 17th, it may take up to 15 days for certain users to see the new button. Everyone with a Google account, including those who have upgraded from an older version of G Suite and those who have personal accounts, will be affected by this change.

The addition of this function will undoubtedly simplify the process of adding a new contact or updating an existing one. It’s easy to argue that Google is late to the contacts game when compared to Apple’s ecosystem, which is widely regarded as a competitor in the business. Weirdly, this happens just after Google announced that they will be combining their reminders and to-do lists into a single app called Google Tasks.

Updates to Google Contact on Android have been especially noteworthy as of late. The Android Contacts app was updated last week to include Material You widgets, putting it in line with other first-party Google applications. During the last several months, there have been a number of additional modifications to the Android contacts app.