Watch the Trailer for Dragon’s Dogma – 10th Anniversary

It’s already been ten years since Dragon’s Dogma was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. For those unaware, we’re talking about an action RPG hack and slash game that was developed and published by Capcom. You know, that Japanese tech giant that also created many NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) games that delighted the childhood of many of us.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Dragon’s Dogma, Capcom released a new trailer that reveals some important stuff for those willing to learn a thing or two about the game:

The game’s official Steam page offers a relevant description as well:

“Set in a huge open world, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen presents a rewarding action combat experience. Players embark on an epic adventure in a rich, living world with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These partners fight independently, demonstrating prowess and ability that they have developed based on traits learned from each player. PC users can share these Pawns online and reap rewards of treasure, tips and strategy hints for taking down the terrifying enemies. Pawns can also be borrowed when specific skills are needed to complete various challenging quests.”

For a game released ten years ago, we must say that Dragon’s Dogma has some pretty demanding system requirements. The game works on a PC that has a minimum of an Intel Core i5 660 CPU or something equivalent, 4GB of RAM, a Radeon HD 5870 or something equivalent for the graphics card, and 20GB of free storage space. However, for the recommended requirements, Dragon’s Dogma requires a minimum of an Intel Core i7-4770K, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM.

You can also buy Dragon’s Dogma from Steam for only 4.79 euros. Except for the PC compatibility, the game also works on PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, and PC.