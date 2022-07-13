iOS 16 Beta Is Now Available For The Public! Here’s How To Install It

Anyone with a compatible iPhone may now download the iOS 16 public beta and test it out on their device. Installing it is a breeze, and it’s completely free. With iOS 16’s new Lockdown Mode and customized lock screens, you won’t have to wait much longer.

During Apple’s developer conference in June, the company published the iOS 16 developer beta, but only a small number of individuals were able to download and install it. For $100 a year, you may join the Apple Developer Program, which allows you to access the developer betas, but they’re not advised for daily use since they can be very problematic and difficult to operate.

The public beta of iOS 16 has officially been published by Apple, and it is expected to be more stable than the previous version. Once you have signed up for the Apple Beta Software Program, enrolled your device, and installed a config profile, you will have access to iOS 16 beta on your phone. Here’s how to go about it.

To learn more, take a look at iOS 16’s revamped lock screen and a few of the updated features in Apple Maps.

Become a member of Apple’s Beta Program

Signing up for the Apple Beta Software Program is the next step once your device has been backed up. This program offers free pre-release software to anybody who wants to provide input to Apple on quality, usability, and problems. iOS 16 beta is now available for testing on any Apple device that is capable of running the software (iPhone 8 and later).

To join the Apple Beta Software Program, follow these steps:

On your iPhone, open the Apple Beta Software Program website.

At the bottom of the page, tap the blue Sign Up button.

Log in to your iPhone’s Apple ID using Face ID or Touch ID.

Apple’s Beta Software Program Agreement may be read and accepted here.

Go to the Get Started page, scroll down to “Enroll Your iOS Device,” and click the hyperlink that appears in the text that follows. You’ll be sent to a new website where Apple explains how to get the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone.

The iOS 16 beta configuration profile should be installed

Toward the bottom of this page, there is a section titled Install Profile. Now that you’ve installed a profile on your iPhone, you’ll be able to download and install the iOS 16 beta on your device.

Config profiles enable a third party, in this example, Apple, to take control of your device. If you’re worried about your privacy being violated, don’t worry. This configuration profile is only for Apple’s use in distributing and managing the iOS 16 beta on your device.

The config profile may be installed by clicking the blue Download profile button and then clicking Allow in the pop-up that follows. In order to download a new profile, you’ll need to close your web browser and open the Settings app. If all goes according to plan, you should get a popup with a link to the public beta profile for iOS 16. Double-click Install once you’ve entered your passcode. Finally, press the Restart button to download the iOS 16 beta over the air.

Install the iOS 16 beta

Take a look at your iPhone’s settings and choose Software Update. Then, input your passcode to initiate the process of downloading and installing iOS 16.

Take a few minutes or clean your memory to create room if you’re not seeing the Download and Install option for whatever reason. Remove huge files and uninstall programs that take up a lot of space on your device if you don’t want to risk missing out on iOS 16.

Make a backup of your iPhone before

There are several things to keep in mind before upgrading to pre-released software. There’s a chance that prerelease software like iOS 16 beta has bugs or other flaws, making your smartphone more difficult to operate. If this happens, create a backup of your device and roll it back to iOS 15.

During your typical sleep hours, your iPhone should automatically back itself up every time it is powered on and connects to Wi-Fi. In the event that iCloud backup is blocked, you may still back up your device by going to Settings, Your Name, iCloud, iCloud Backup, and then clicking Back Up Now.

You may also use Finder on your Mac to back up your iPhone. Simply connect your device to your computer, launch Finder, choose your device, and then make a backup on your computer’s hard drive. If you want to keep your backup from being overwritten by other backups, Apple suggests archiving it.