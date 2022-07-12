iPhone 14 Reveal: Leaked Cases Provide Camera, Size& Display Details

Later on, during this autumn, it is anticipated that Apple will release four different variants of the iPhone 14, and the existing range will also undergo some changes. Apple is intending to launch a bigger non-Pro variant of the iPhone in order to decrease the price of the biggest iPhone size down to a more reasonable level since sales of the iPhone 12 and 13 mini have not been very strong.

Following the first publication of the photograph on Weibo, DuanRui also published it on his Twitter account. It is anticipated that the entry-level iPhone 14 model and the 14 Pro will both have displays of the same size (6.1 inches), while the bigger iPhone 14 model and the 14 Pro Max would both have screens of 6.7 inches.

DuanRui also published a comparison demonstrating the size difference between the 14 Pro Max and the allegedly larger camera islands on the 14 Pro Max. The fact that the 14 Pro Max seems to be bigger than its predecessor could be an indication that it will ship with upgraded camera gear.

It has been confirmed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a camera with a resolution of 48 megapixels and that the front-facing cameras on the Pro versions will get considerable improvements. Aside from that, the upcoming iPhone models seem to have the same design language, as seen by their rounded corners and flat front and back surfaces. It is anticipated that the notch will get a makeover and that instead of a notch, there will be a twin punch-hole configuration for the Face ID hardware.

Other sources say that the new A16 chipset would only be included in Apple’s Pro models for this year, while the 14 and 14 “Plus” will continue to utilize the A15 that is used on Apple’s iPhone 13 series. This would be the case if the rumors were true. Additionally, it is anticipated that Apple would give priority to the manufacture of this year’s Pro models.