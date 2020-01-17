iPhone 12 Series Leak – RAM Details are Now Available

Considering the fact that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 is one of the world’s most anticipated smartphones, then it shouldn’t come as a shock that leaksters have made it their top priority to find out every information that they can about the device. Even though the iPhone 12 lineup is scheduled to launch in September, Apple is already adding the finishing touches to the next-generation smartphones.

The reason why we know that is because the RAM details of multiple iPhone 12 models have just been leaked. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the new leak.

iPhone 12 Leak

The first thing that we want to mention about the iPhone 12 leak is that it comes as a courtesy of Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Sah who are industry analysts for UBS. The interesting thing about the leak provided by the two analysts is the fact that it coincides with the predictions made by Ming-Chi Kuo. For those who are unfamiliar with Ming-Chi Kuo, they should know that he is another analyst who has a stellar track record of predicting Apple’s every move.

Nonetheless, the UBS analysts are saying that there will be four iPhone 12 models in 2019. One will ship with a 5.4-inch display, two with 6.1-inch displays and a more expensive model will be equipped with a 6.7-inch display. To make things even better, all four iPhone 12 models will use the latest OLED technology in order to provide high-quality resolution.

RAM Details

According to the UBS analysts, the iPhone 12 model that ships with a 5.4-inch display and one of the bigger 6.1-inch display models will all feature 4GB of RAM. There will also be one 6.1-inch unit and the bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 12 models that feature 6GB of RAM.