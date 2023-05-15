Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Harness the Powers of DeX

Perhaps most Samsung fans out there can see eye to eye when it comes to at least one aspect: the company’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 needs a better processor than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 that came out last year.

We’re not trying to rock the boat when we say that it’s perfectly normal for technology to always evolve. The standards of the users always go high, and that’s one of the main aspects that lead to engineers trying to improve their devices more and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature DeX support

According to NextPit, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be capable of DeX support, and thus, the gadget will be capable of some features that normally exist for laptops and desktop computers.

If the news turns out to be correct, the device will become Samsung’s first foldable clamshell phone to have DeX support. For those unaware, the DeX tool is able to connect your smartphone to a monitor or a TV. The outcome is represented by a desktop-like interface that’s powered by the Android operating system.

Perhaps the best part is that there is a chance that Samsung will implement DeX support for other phones in the lineup, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

When Samsung will officially unveil its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5, the world will be amazed due to the implementation of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It’s the same processor that exists on the latest flagship lineup of smartphones built by Samsung, meaning the Samsung Galaxy S23. All three models have the same processor.

If you’ve been saving something for a rainy day, maybe it’s time to consider that budget in order to buy the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 when it comes out. The product should launch to the market in a few months.