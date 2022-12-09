iQOO Neo 7 SE’s Launch Marks the Debut of the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Chipset

Vivo iQOO Neo 7 SE has just become the first Android phone that’s equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. We must say right from the start that the new phone from the Chinese brand has some pretty amazing specs for its demanded price.

NOTEBOOKCHECK brings the news about the launch of the iQOO Neo 7 SE along with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset mounted on it. Whether you’re a fan of MediaTek chipsets or not, you can’t possibly remain unmoved by the implementation of the processor in question.

MediaTek Dimensity 8200: a gaming powerhouse

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 was built for premium 5G phones. The chipset grants “incredible gaming experiences with big speed boosts” due to the Arm Mali-G160 GPU and the octa-core CPU that’s capable of up to 3.1GHz of processing speeds. We also shouldn’t neglect the fact that MediaTek has implemented its 6th generation HyperEngine gaming technology.

You can’t have a top-level gaming experience on a smartphone unless there’s also a powerful processor there as well, and MediaTek understood that lesson very well. Furthermore, mobile gaming has been going through a serious increase in popularity in recent years, and it would be a shame for manufacturers of mobile chipsets not to bring the best of what they could offer.

MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8200 chipset has also been upgraded with the latest 5nm chip-making technology.

What iQOO Neo7 SE has to offer

iQOO Neo7 SE comes equipped with Android 13 out of the box, so you won’t have to worry about not getting the latest update for Google’s famous mobile operating system. The implementation of MediaTek’s new chipset is just one of the impressive specs that iQOO can boast about when it comes to its new Neo7 SE phone.

iQOO Neo7 features a huge AMOLED display of 6.78 inches, which is also capable of features like HDR 10+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. You also won’t have too much trouble using the phone during the sunniest days thanks to the display’s peak brightness of 1300 nits.

It has been rumored for over a few weeks ago that the iQOO Neo7 SE will be featuring the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, and it’s nice to see that the information wasn’t a hoax.

Surprisingly enough, the new iQOO Neo7 SE doesn’t come equipped with water resistance, which can surely be considered a major downside nowadays. But if you think you can be careful enough with the device so you won’t drop any water on it, you should definitely consider buying it!

Moving on, the new Neo7 SE from iQOO is available in three storage options and three RAM versions. You can get the phone in 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. As for the RAM, it comes in up to 16GB of such memory, but you can also grab a version with only 8GB or 12 GB.

The main camera of the iQOO Neo7 SE consists of a triple-lens setup. There’s a wide lens of 64MP that also features PDAF and OIS. There is also a macro and a depth lens of 2MP each. The features are HDR, LED flash, and panorama. The rear camera can also record video up to 4K quality.

The selfie camera also deserves some credit, considering that it flaunts a 16mp wide lens. The video recording capacity here is not spectacular, as the camera can only shoot footage in HD quality.

Vivo iQOO Neo7 SE also packs a battery of 5,000mAh, which is more than enough compared to what most phones that currently exist on the market have to offer.

If you want to buy the new iQOO Neo7 SE, you’ll have to pay about 300 euros for it. You can also choose one of the three available colors of the device: Blue, Gray, or Gradient.