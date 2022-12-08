Xiaomi 13 Launch Rescheduled For December 11

The launch event for Xiaomi’s products was initially slated to take place on December 1. Those plans were abandoned owing to events in China, but the company has now revealed a new date for that event, which will take place on December 11 and will include the unveiling of the Xiaomi 13 series as well as other gadgets.

According to the information that was provided on the company’s official pages, the next product announcement event for Xiaomi has been moved to December 11. The company’s next-generation premium phones, which are part of the Xiaomi 13 series, will, of course, be the highlight of the event. At this point, it is reasonable to anticipate that the Chinese company will present the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro at the aforementioned event. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will probably be released in the following year.

On its Weibo page today, Xiaomi has also published some new photographs of the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro. These images prove once more that the standard Xiaomi 13 will have boxed corners, similar to those of the iPhone. The Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, has kept its chamfered edge. Both products, of course, have Leica branding on the camera housings of their respective gadgets.

MIUI 14 is a topic about which we do not have a lot of information. Despite this, the native Gallery app appears to have received some updates, including anti-fraud identification, notification enhancements, and text recognition, according to screenshots that were accidentally released.