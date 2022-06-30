It’s the End of the Road for Google Hangouts, But Google Brings an Alternative

For plenty of years, Google Hangouts was the Mountain View-based tech giant’s main app for video calling and conferences. But it’s finally the end of the road for Hangouts now in 2022, after roughly nine years of activity.

However, Google Hangouts shutting down doesn’t mean that Google is done with the video calling field. On the contrary, the tech behemoth is switching its game to Google Chat, another software that aims to make users forget about Hangouts once and for all.

Google Hangouts shuts down in November 2022

Google Hangouts won’t be available for anybody anymore starting this November. This means that if you’re one of the app’s users, there seems to be no reason not to migrate to Google Chat as soon as possible. Users will automatically see their older discussions from Hangouts being instantaneously transported into Google Chat as soon as they start using the later app.

Google made the announcement of the shutting down of Hangouts via its blog, where it also said:

“In October 2020, we announced Google Chat would be available for everyone. Since then, people could continue using Hangouts or upgrade to Google Chat — available as its own app or within Gmail — to take advantage of its modern features and integration with other Workspace products. We’ve continued to invest in Chat to help people better collaborate and express themselves, and now we’re taking steps to help remaining Hangouts users move to Chat.”

Just like in the case of Google Hangouts, the Google Chat app is available for Android, iOS, and PC. You can even use the software at no charge!

With or without Google Hangouts, there are so many exciting alternatives out there while not even counting Google Chat! We can mention Zoom, Facebook Messenger, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, Skype, Telegram, Viber, Discord, and so on.