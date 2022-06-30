PlayStation Plus July 2022: Check Out the New Roster of Games – Info & Trailers

Dear boys and girls, it’s that time of the month again when Sony reveals a list of games included in its PlayStation Plus service! That means that those who are passionate about those virtual worlds have a new reason to be passionate even more!

Starting on July 5, three new games will become available for those who are subscribed to the PlayStation Plus service, and no extra cost will be necessary. Sony made the big announcement via its blog, and now let’s see what those three games are, along with some information about them:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crash Bandicoot 4 will be available for both PS4 and PS5 players, and it involves escaping an interdimensional prison, a mad and evil scientist who tries to alter the laws of nature, and more. This is a very fun platform game to play.

Arcadegeddon

This one lands for both PlayStation consoles as well, and it can be considered a cooperative multiplayer creation. By playing it, you can encounter a mixture of both PVP and PVE experiences.

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is available only for PlayStation 4 consoles, and it’s the most “serious” game on the roster.

Here’s what Steam’s description has to say:

“The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games that can also be played online with a friend. In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister.”

Sony’s PlayStation Plus service seems to be a blessing for anybody who has a PS4 or PS5 console at home. The user gets access to a catalog of hundreds of games, and we’re eager to see if the new selection for July 2022 will gather enough interest from gamers.