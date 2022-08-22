Kaspersky Security & VPN 11.88.4.8373 Brings a New Login Option

If you ever thought that keeping a powerful antivirus installed on your phone is useless, we’re here to say the opposite. Kaspersky represents a powerful argument to support our claim.

Kaspersky Security & VPN 11.88.4.8373 is now up for download via APKMirror, and you are free to grab it in either one of two APK versions! You’ll need at least Android 5 running on your phone in order to achieve compatibility.

What’s new

The new update brings a brand new login option that can allow the user to save time. The Apple account is now enough to sign in to the Kaspersky app, regardless of the device you’re using!

Just in case you’re not satisfied with the smartphone version of Kaspersky Security & VPN, you should keep in mind that the tablet version is also there waiting!

Here are a few of the app’s best features:

• Antivirus protection: it automatically blocks cyber threats such as malware, spyware, viruses, and more.

• Where Is My Device: in case you lose your phone, this function helps you find it and even delete personal information remotely in order to remain protected from thieves

• Background check: it can scan in real-time and on-demand for threats such as ransomware, Trojans, spyware, etc.

• Anti-Phishing

• App Lock

• Safe Messaging

• Password management

• Safe Browsing

• Data Leak Checker

• Social Privacy

In case you want to learn more about Kaspersky, here’s a description via APKMirror:

“Kaspersky Security & VPN for Android is a FREE-to-download antivirus solution that helps secure your phones and tablets – which can be even more vulnerable than computers – from online dangers.”

The Kaspersky Security & VPN software is even free to download, so there, you have another strong reason to consider giving the app a try if you haven’t done so already!

What do you think? Do you prefer using Kaspersky or another antivirus software on your phone?