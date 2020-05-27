Line: Free Calls & Messages 10.8.3 Update – Introducing New “Swipe On Chats to Respond” Feature

We previously reported that WhatsApp has received a new update. However, there is another popular chatting app that has been updated with new features and improvements. We are talking about Line: Free Calls & Messages. The latest update available for Line sports the 10.8.3 version number and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Line: Free Calls & Messages 10.8.3 Update

The developers who are in charge of Line: Free Calls & Messages are always looking for new ways to take the chatting app’s performances to the next level. The way that they are doing that is by releasing software updates that introduce exciting features and under the hood software changes.

As previously mentioned, the latest update for the popular chatting app sports the 10.8.3 version number. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, the only thing that Line: Free Calls & Messages fans need to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.

What’s New?

The new update introduces a small feature that is going to change the way everyone responds to chats. The feature makes it possible for users to swipe on a message in chat to reply directly to it. While this might not be a groundbreaking feature by any means, it’s definitely going to make it easier for users to keep in touch with their friends.

Most Popular Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about Line: Free Calls & Messages’ latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the most popular features that the catting app introduces.

★ Free voice and video calls anywhere, anytime

Enjoy great quality calls at no charge, no matter where you are. Even international calls with up to 200 people at the same time are completely free! Use effects and filters for even more fun during video calls. (Note that this feature may not be available on certain devices.)

★ Convenient chats where anything is possible

Share messages, photos, videos, stickers, voice messages, and locations easily with friends.

★ Fun and easy-to-use social networking features

From messages and photos to videos and locations, share your daily moments with friends on Timeline!

★ Find the world’s most popular characters at the Sticker Shop

Browse hundreds of popular free stickers plus adorable stickers of the world’s favorite characters! Choose from a variety of LINE sticker sets to liven up your messages in your own unique way.

★ Auto-sync your device and PC

Whether on the go with the mobile version or connected to the desktop version using your PC or Mac, your LINE chats are always up-to-date and synced automatically across all versions.

★ Your own personal storage space: Keep

Store messages, photos, videos, and more in Keep where you can easily share them with friends.

★ Stay informed with LINE official accounts

Connect directly with your favorite celebrities and companies by friending their official accounts.

★ Get connected to new apps

LINE provides a gateway to entertainment and lifestyle apps that will keep you entertained and bring new convenience to your life.

★ Make international calls with LINE Out

Place international calls to mobile phones and landlines at low rates. You can even call friends who aren’t on LINE.

Plus, enjoy free calls after watching ads with LINE Out Free.

★ Face Play: May the best face win!

Get ready to stretch those facial muscles! Rack up new high scores in solo mode, or battle it out with your friends in duo mode for double the fun. Don’t forget to collect your special trophy and skin when you complete a mission or become the season champion!