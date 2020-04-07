LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 1.11.3 APK Update for Android Smartphones

If you love playing LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 on your smartphone, then we have some great news to share with you. A brand-new APK update is available to download for the popular game and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

We are also going to include a short installation guide for APK releases because it can get tricky for beginners. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 1.11.3 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2’s latest update is the fact that it sports the 1.11.3 version number. If you own the full version of the mobile game, then all that you need to do is to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi and it will be automatically downloaded. If you don’t, then you will need to manually download and install the update in the form of APK.

How to Install APKs

The APK (Android Package Kit) version of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2’s latest update is also available to download and it weighs in at 8MB.

For the unfamiliar, we need to highlight that APK releases are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones. Follow the steps below to install the APK version of the update:

Download the update from a reliable APK source of your choosing; Enable the “Unknown Sources” option in your smartphone’s Settings panel; All that is left to do is to click on the recently downloaded APK file to start the installation process; Follow the installation wizard and you are good to go.

What’s New?

Some of you LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 fans might be disappointed to find out that the new update doesn’t come with any new features. This is thanks to the fact that the update focuses on improving the overall performances and it comes with new bug fixes.