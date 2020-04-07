Samsung Says Goodbye to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung is saying goodbye to two of its most successful smartphones. It’s been four years since Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge launched and now, the South Korean based tech giant has announced that the two smartphones will no longer receive software updates.

This is sad news for Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge owners but on the bright side, there are still alternative ways to access all the latest updates such as using custom-made ROMs.

Samsung Stops Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge Updates

Even though it might seem that Samsung is giving up on Galaxy S7 and its more expensive variant in favor of the latest Galaxy S20, this is not the case. Samsung usually rolls out software updates to its smartphones for a couple of years. The fact that Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge lasted for four is impressive.

We also want to note that Samsung does a good job of providing updates for its smartphones. Take for example Google which only guarantees three years of updates for its latest smartphones. This shows us that Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge owners have been treated well.

Galaxy S7 – Specs Overview

Since we are talking about Galaxy S7, let’s go ahead and check out the smartphone’s highlight specs in order to see why it sold so well when it launched back in 2016. First off, the smartphone is equipped with a Super AMOLED display that measures in at 5.1-inches.

The display offers a pixel resolution of 1440 x 2560 and a pixel density of 577ppi. Additionally, the display is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 4 for extra protection.

If we take a look under Galaxy S7’s hood, we are going to see that the former-flagship smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 8890 CPU. To make things even better, the CPU is paired with a Mali-T880 MP12 GPU and 4GB of RAM.