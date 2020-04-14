Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Top 3 Pro Tips and Tricks

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is a super fun mobile game but truth be told, it can be quite overwhelming when you first start. There are many superheroes to pick from and while this is not a bad thing by any means, mastering them all takes lots of time. Here is where we come in. Today we are going to share with all of you Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 fans a bunch of superhero tips that will make you a better player.

#1 Choose the Right Superheroes

As previously noted, there are many superheroes to pick from in this game. The first tip that we want to share is to make sure to pick a couple of ones that you like the most and to stick with them throughout the game.

The reason behind this is that the game limits you to four or five superheroes that you can use in combat. There is no point to invest time in upgrading Iron Man if you are only going to use him once or twice.

#2 How to Complete Difficult Levels

What surprises most people when they start playing Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is the complexity of the game. Some levels are challenging and if you try and play stealthy, then you are going to have a difficult. The best and easiest way to complete difficult levels is to listen to Hulk’s advice and smash everything in your way.

#3 Flying Superheroes are Essential

If there is one thing that you can be sure about when playing Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, then it has to be the fact that you will always have a superhero that can fly in your group. This is a super fun ability and the great thing about it is that you can use it to explore vertical levels and to solve puzzles. Therefore, always use your flying characters when searching for hidden loot or completing puzzles.