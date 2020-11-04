New Snapchat Update – Display Your Subscriber Count and More!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even though it seems like Snapchat is no longer one of the world’s most popular social media apps, this is not the case. Snapchat’s developers are always looking for new ways to improve the app’s performances and they have recently published a new update that introduces a major change to the interface. Snapchat users are now able to publicly display their subscriber count or not.

New Snapchat Update

Almost nine years after launch, Snapchat is now introducing a feature that fans have been asking ever since the app arrived on Android and iOS. The option to publicly display how many followers/subscribers you have has been available forever on all social media, except Snapchat. Fortunately, this is now the case anymore.

Display Your Subscriber Count

“We’ve listened to feedback from our creator community and many of them expressed interest in having the option to show that their community on Snapchat is growing,” said a Snapchat spokesperson. “So, starting today, we are giving creators the option to make subscriber counts visible on their public profiles…We understand not every creator wants to have public metrics visible to their fans. Therefore, creators can choose to toggle this metric on and off as needed in their settings.”

Always Improving

We have to give props to Snapchat’s developers for constantly releasing software updates that take Snapchat’s performances and user experience to the next level. In fact, the previous update for the app introduced creator features, profiles, and lots of exciting lenses. Check out the new features below:

New Creator Features Include:

Profile – A full screen profile where Creators can share more details about themselves to help connect with fans, including a bio, photo, URL, location and email contact.

Highlights – A collection of photo and video content that Creators can add to their profile from their Snap Stories or Camera Roll. Creators are able to save and share their favorite creative moments with new and existing fans. They can pin sizzlers, Snaps that lead to YouTube videos, Q&A videos and more!

Lenses – Any Lenses they’ve created in Lens Studio will appear as a tab within their Public Profile.

Story Replies – Creators can engage with their fans and have meaningful conversations around the stories they post. They can ask subscribers to send questions or they can ask their fans questions. The Profile includes controls to filter replies based on what is important to them, but Snap also automatically hides negative comments and spam. The Creator can add a custom list of words, phrases or emojis that they don’t want to see.

Quoting – Allows Creators to share a Subscriber’s reply to their Public Story. This can help deepen their relationships with fans, as well as add a new dimension of fun to Stories. For example, Snap Stars and Creators can answer questions and fans will be notified when they’re quoted, which is done in a privacy-centric way, with only a fan’s Bitmoji and first name visible to the Creator’s audience if quoted.

Insights – Snap offers Insights to Creators to allow for a deeper understanding of their audience. Insights include audience demographics, number of views and average time spent.

Roles – A Creator can share access to their Profile or share performance insights with Brands. Team members can help manage a Creator’s Snap Profile, which includes adding or removing Snaps from a Creator’s public Story.