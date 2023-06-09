LG UltraGear 25GR75FG is a Powerful Gaming Monitor With 360Hz

If you’re looking for a new monitor to use for your hardcore gaming sessions, you should definitely give the new UltraGear 25GR75FG from LG a try. That’s because this product has some crazy specs, and perhaps the most interesting one is the refresh rate of 360Hz.

Notebookcheck has spotted the information regarding the release of LG’s new gaming monitor.

Powerful features for endless gaming sessions

After a long five-month wait, LG has finally released the UltraGear 25GR75FG gaming monitor. The cutting-edge display also boasts a 24.5-inch IPS panel with a 1080p resolution despite the impressive 360 Hz refresh rate.

With VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and a peak brightness that reaches 400 nits, the monitor in question delivers a vibrant visual experience, although it should be noted that its color depth is 8-bit rather than 10-bit.

The UltraGear 25GR75FG gaming monitor is able to make a person’s gaming sessions even more exciting than they are already. The monitor features NVIDIA G-SYNC support to minimize screen tearing and offers a rapid 1 ms response time that shall overcome any input lag. It’s also important to keep in mind that the 1080p resolution and 360 Hz refresh rate of LG’s new monitor is only available when using the DisplayPort 1.4 connection, while the HDMI 2.0 ports are limited to a peak of 1080p and 240 Hz.

When it comes to connectivity, the LG UltraGear 25GR75FG monitor includes two USB 3.0 Type-A downstream ports, one USB 3.0 Type-A upstream port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Unfortunately, the monitor lacks built-in speakers, which means that you’ll just have to find another way to hear your favorite games rather than relying on the monitor itself.

Currently, the UltraGear 25GR75FG is exclusively available in Europe at the price of €649. If you ask us, the price is pretty reasonable if you take into account the monitor’s advanced specs.