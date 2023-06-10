The Dell Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop With RTX 3080 Ti Receives an Almost 50% Discount

If you’re also looking for a powerful gaming laptop capable of running your favorite virtual worlds at high graphics quality, you should definitely give the Alienware m15 R7 a try. It’s a powerful laptop built by Dell that’s equipped with 32GB of RAM and an RTX 3080 Ti graphics card from NVIDIA, which means that it’s practically impossible to expect more.

However, the even greater news is that Dell is now slashing the usual price of its Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop. The product will be available at almost half of its usual price to those willing to buy it.

Dell Alienware m15 R7 is 47% off

Notebookcheck has discovered that Dell has significantly reduced the price of the high-end Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop, featuring an RTX 3080 Ti GPU, making it a good option for gamers. With the ongoing transition to newer and more expensive Lovelace-equipped laptops, this clearance sale presents an opportunity to purchase a notebook with a previous-gen Nvidia Ampere GPU at a significant discount.

The discounted Alienware m15 R7 configuration includes an Intel Core i7-12700H Alder Lake processor, a generous 1TB NVMe SSD, an RTX 3080 Ti with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and 32GB of upgradable DDR5 memory. Previously priced at nearly $3,000, this configuration is now purchasable for just $1,568, representing a massive 47% discount of $1,382. To take advantage of this new deal, customers can use the coupon code “ARMMPPS” during checkout.

Notably, the Alienware m15 R7 boasts a superfast 240Hz QHD display, which adds to its quality.

Dell’s laptop is surely sleek and powerful enough to run long gaming sessions – you won’t have trouble carrying the laptop around in a backpack or briefcase, as it weighs only about two and a half kilograms.

Do you think that the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop from Dell can be enough for your gaming needs? Feel free to tell us in the comments!