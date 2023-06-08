Windows 11 Redesigns the File Explorer for Insiders

Microsoft has been investing a lot of effort in the past two years when it comes to Windows 11. There’s no wonder why – we’re talking about the Redmond-based giant’s latest operating system, and the goal is to convince more and more people to upgrade to it. Surprisingly or not, the vast majority of Windows users still cling to Windows 10, which is an 8-year-old operating system.

Microsoft has decided to redesign File Explorer in Windows 11 once again, and XDA brings details. If you’re among the almost 23% of Microsoft users who also have Windows 11 installed on their laptops/desktop PCs, you might be impressed by what Microsoft is preparing.

Windows Insiders benefit from the redesigned File Explorer

Windows 11 is introducing a redesigned File Explorer for Windows Insiders, accompanied by dynamic lighting settings. The latest builds, particularly for the Dev channel, show the revamped File Explorer interface with significant changes.

For instance, the address bar is now positioned at the top of the window alongside the tab row, while file and folder actions are moved closer to the view pane, resulting in a more streamlined layout.

Additionally, even the integration with OneDrive has been improved, allowing users to view their storage quota by clicking on the OneDrive icon in the address bar. The update also includes a Home page in File Explorer that displays recommended files in a carousel, with upcoming support in the case of file thumbnails.

However, we need to keep in mind that the rollout of this new experience will be gradual and may not be immediately available to all users, which means that keeping your Windows 11-based laptop/desktop PC connected to the internet is crucial. Furthermore, the reviews and feedback from online forums will tell us a lot more about what the new update means so that everyone will get a clear picture.