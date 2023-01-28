According To A New Leak, Only iPhone 15 Pro Versions Will Feature Wi-Fi 6E

According to the latest rumor, the iPhone 15 Pro models will be the only ones that enable Wi-Fi 6E. The difference in capabilities between the Pro models and non-Pro versions will be further exacerbated by the fact that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will only support Wi-Fi version 6.

The conversation around the iPhone 15 is rather vibrant, despite the fact that its debut is still many months away. On the basis of the material that has been made accessible online up to this point, one might draw the conclusion that the gap between Pro models and other models will be much greater this time around. Another distinction between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro SKUs was uncovered by the leaker known as @Unknownz21, who referred MacRumors to the discovery.

The leaker was able to secure internal papers that reveal the iPhone 15 Pro (codenamed D8x) and the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra, depending on who you ask) will be the only handsets in the bunch that support Wi-Fi 6E. Wi-Fi 6 connectivity will be the maximum that is available on the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus (codenamed D3y). This story is given greater credence by MacRumors, who state that they have seen further proof to support their claim.

Wi-Fi 6E is the latest addition to the extensive list of functions that are only available on iPhone 15 Pro models. The fact that there are so few Wi-Fi 6E routers on the market right now suggests that it may not be a deal-breaker after all. Other innovations include a solid-state button set, a speedier USB-C connection, a periscope lens, a brand-new camera sensor, and an A17 Bionic system-on-a-chip. These capabilities will also significantly push up the costs, with a projected retail price of $1,799 for the most feature-packed version of the iPhone 15 Ultra.