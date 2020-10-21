LINE: Free Calls & Messages 10.18.1 Update – Get the Latest Improvements for Android and IOS

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

When it comes to chatting apps, user privacy and security should always be the highest priority. If you choose to use LINE: Free Calls & Messages, then you will never have to worry about these issues because the app encryption and multiple security systems to keep all your conversations and shared files safe from third-parties. To make things even better, LINE: Free Calls & Messages is updated regularly with improvements that take its security and performances to the next level.

LINE: Free Calls & Messages 10.18.1 Update

LINE: Free Calls & Messages is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a new update. The update is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels and it sports the 10.18.1 version number. Since this is an OTA release, then the only requirement to access it is to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi.

What’s New?

As previously noted, the developers who are in charge of LINE: Free Calls & Messages are constantly looking for new ways to improve the chatting app’s performances. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the new 10.18.1 update introduces a brand-new feature. Check out the patch notes below:

A new feature has been added that allows users to log in to LINE for iPad using their device’s unlock method.

Added bug fixes and software improvements.

Highlight Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the new LINE: Free Calls & Messages update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the highlight features that the chatting app has to offer:

★ Intimate conversations or large round tables can happen anywhere with group video calls

Chat with up to 200 friends in your group simultaneously! Enjoy face to face video chats with friends as well!

★ Use polls to quickly see what your friends think

From where to meet to what to eat, avoid lengthy discussions and make decisions easily by creating a poll.

LINE’s main features

★ Free voice and video calls anywhere, anytime

Enjoy great quality calls at no charge, no matter where you are. Even international calls with up to 200 people at the same time are completely free! Use effects and filters for even more fun during video calls. (Note that this feature may not be available on certain devices.)

★ Convenient chats where anything is possible

Share messages, photos, videos, stickers, voice messages, and locations easily with friends.

★ Fun and easy-to-use social networking features

From messages and photos to videos and locations, share your daily moments with friends on Timeline!

★ Find the world’s most popular characters at the Sticker Shop

Browse hundreds of popular free stickers plus adorable stickers of the world’s favorite characters! Choose from a variety of LINE sticker sets to liven up your messages in your own unique way.

★ Auto-sync your device and PC

Whether on the go with the mobile version or connected to the desktop version using your PC or Mac, your LINE chats are always up-to-date and synced automatically across all versions.

★ Your own personal storage space: Keep

Store messages, photos, videos, and more in Keep where you can easily share them with friends.

★ Stay informed with LINE official accounts

Connect directly with your favorite celebrities and companies by friending their official accounts.

★ Get connected to new apps

LINE provides a gateway to entertainment and lifestyle apps that will keep you entertained and bring new convenience to your life.

★ Make international calls with LINE Out

Place international calls to mobile phones and landlines at low rates. You can even call friends who aren’t on LINE.