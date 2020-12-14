TikTok Lite 17.3.41 Update – Faster Performances on Older Smartphones

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps in the world and thanks to the entertaining content that it offers and fun features, the user base keeps growing. The developers who are in charge of TikTok wanted to make sure the app can be used by everyone, including people who don’t have access to high-end smartphones, and they created TikTok Lite.

As the app’s name implies, TikTok Lite is a lightweight version of the original app. While TikTok Lite provides users with access to the same plethora of features and content that the original app does, what makes it stand out is the fact that it runs on older smartphones and doesn’t take up too much internal storage space. To make things even better, TikTok Lite is updated with improvements on a regular basis.

TikTok Lite 17.3.41 Update

TikTok Lite is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a new update. The update sports the 17.3.41 version number and is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

Therefore, we are advising all TikTok Lite users to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can be among the first ones to get the update and all the improvements that it has to offer.

What’s New?

The question that everyone must be asking right now is what’s new? Well, the new update comes with a bundle of software improvements and tweaks that are taking the overall performances of the app to the next level.

Thanks to this, the new update is categorized as a high-priority release and all TikTok Lite fans should get it ASAP. We also want to highlight that the new update comes with a handful of bug fixes that are tackling various issues. Therefore, TikTok Lite will run faster and smoother.