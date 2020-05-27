WhatsApp 2.20.174 Beta Update – Users Can Share Group Videos Now

With more than two billion monthly active users, we think it’s safe to say that WhatsApp is the world’s most popular chatting app. This is all thanks to the fact that WhatsApp provides users with access to premium features and encrypted conversation security. Not just that, but WhatsApp is always getting better through new updates.

If you like using WhatsApp to keep in touch with your friends and family members, then you might want to consider joining the beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because WhatsApp is getting at least one new beta update per week. In fact, a new release has just arrived.

WhatsApp 2.20.174 Beta Update

We have some great news to share with WhatsApp beta users! As previously noted, a brand-new update is now available to download. The update sports the 2.20.174 beta version number and it is available for Android-powered smartphones.

We also want to mention that the new update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Although, installing APK releases is a bit tricky if you are not tech-savvy.

What’s New?

The new update introduces a handful of bug fixes that are taking the overall performances of the chatting app to the next level, but that’s not all! The update also introduces a useful feature that makes it easier for users to share group videos. Check it out below:

You can now send a link to group video chat with anyone. Tap “Attach” 📎 and select “Room” to get started.

While the new feature might not change the way that users communicate, it does make it that much easier for everyone to get in group videos with their friends. Therefore, we are advising all WhatsApp users who are enrolled in the beta program to download the update as soon as possible.

Top Features

Here are WhatsApp’s best features:

• NO FEES: WhatsApp uses your phone’s Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you message and call friends and family, so you don’t have to pay for every message or call.* There are no subscription fees to use WhatsApp.

• MULTIMEDIA: Send and receive photos, videos, documents, and Voice Messages.

• FREE CALLS: Call your friends and family for free with WhatsApp Calling, even if they’re in another country.* WhatsApp calls use your phone’s Internet connection rather than your cellular plan’s voice minutes. (Note: Data charges may apply. Contact your provider for details. Also, you can’t access 911 and other emergency service numbers through WhatsApp).

• GROUP CHAT: Enjoy group chats with your contacts so you can easily stay in touch with your friends or family.

• WHATSAPP WEB: You can also send and receive WhatsApp messages right from your computer’s browser.

• NO INTERNATIONAL CHARGES: There’s no extra charge to send WhatsApp messages internationally. Chat with your friends around the world and avoid international SMS charges.*

• SAY NO TO USERNAMES AND PINS: Why bother having to remember yet another username or PIN? WhatsApp works with your phone number, just like SMS, and integrates seamlessly with your phone’s existing address book.

• ALWAYS LOGGED IN: With WhatsApp, you’re always logged in so you don’t miss messages. No more confusion about whether you’re logged in or logged out.

• QUICKLY CONNECT WITH YOUR CONTACTS: Your address book is used to quickly and easily connect you with your contacts who have WhatsApp so there’s no need to add hard-to-remember usernames.

• OFFLINE MESSAGES: Even if you miss your notifications or turn off your phone, WhatsApp will save your recent messages until the next time you use the app.

• AND MUCH MORE: Share your location, exchange contacts, set custom wallpapers and notification sounds, broadcast messages to multiple contacts at once, and more!