LINE Lite 2.12.0 Update – Bug Fixes and Improved Usability

We previously reported that Telegram X has just received a new update. However, Telegram X is not the only chatting app to receive a major update today. The reason why we are saying that is because the highly popular LINE Lite has also been updated.

The new update for LINE Lite sports the 2.12.0 version number and it is currently rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, we are advising all LINE Lite fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network in order to access the update as soon as possible.

LINE Lite 2.12.0 Update

Alternatively, eagers LINE Lite fans who don’t want to wait for the update to arrive via OTA (over the air) channels can always manually download and install the update in the form of APK.

APK is an acronym that stands for “Android Package Kit” and therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that this type of updates are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones.

In addition, LINE Lite fans will need to enable the “Unknown Sources” option in order to make their smartphones eligible for this type of update.

Bug Fixes and Improved Usability

The question that all LINE Lite fans must be asking right now is what’s new? The latest update for the chatting app focuses on enhancing the overall software performances of LINE Lite and this is why it introduces a handful of bug fixes and under the hood tweaks that serve the sole purpose of improving the speed and reliability of the app.