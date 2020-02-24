Telegram X 0.22.5.1290 Beta Update – Lots of Exciting New Features

What better way to start off your day other than to receive a major update for your favorite app? With that being said, we have some great news to share with Telegram X fans who are enrolled in the beta program. The developers who are in charge of the chatting app have recently published a new update that sports the 0.22.5.1290 beta version number and it is available to download right now. Therefore, today we are going to cover everything there is to know about the new update.

Telegram X 0.22.5.1290 Beta Update

Telegram X is a highly popular chatting app that is renowned for providing users with a high level of security and encryption technology. You can always feel safe when chatting via Telegram X, but that’s not the best thing about the app. What truly makes Telegram X stand out when compared to other chatting apps is the constant stream of software updates that it benefits from.

As previously noted, the developers who are in charge of Telegram X have released a new update that is changing the version number of the app to 0.22.5.1290 beta. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and the only thing that Telegram X fans need to do in order to access it is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Although, we do need to point out that the update is available only to beta users.

What’s New?

The new update for Telegram X is a major release and it comes with a handful of improvements. Check out the list below to see them all.

Polls 2.0: Multiple Answer, Visible Votes, Quizzes

Channel Discussions

Chats Archive

Precise control over who sees your phone number

Add people to contact list without phone number

Edit messages and send new ones on the fly

Seamless web login

Top Features

Let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that the chatting app offers, as listed on the official Google Play Store description.

Pure instant messaging — simple, fast, secure, and synced across all your devices. Over 200 million active users in four years.

FAST: Telegram X is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe.

SYNCED: You can access your messages from all your devices at once. Start typing on your phone and finish the message from your tablet or laptop. Never lose your data again.

UNLIMITED: You can send media and files, without any limits on their type and size. Your entire chat history will require no disk space on your device and will be securely stored in the Telegram X cloud for as long as you need it.

SECURE: We made it our mission to provide the best security combined with ease of use. Everything on Telegram X, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange.

POWERFUL: You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos, documents of any type (.DOC, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.), and even set up bots for specific tasks. It’s the perfect tool for hosting online communities and coordinating teamwork.

RELIABLE: Built to deliver your messages in the minimum bytes possible, Telegram X is the most reliable messaging system ever made. It works even on the weakest mobile connections.

FUN: Telegram X has powerful photo and video editing tools and an open sticker/GIF platform to cater to all your expressive needs.

SIMPLE: While providing an unprecedented array of features, we are taking great care to keep the interface clean. With its minimalist design, Telegram X is lean and easy to use.

100% FREE & NO ADS: Telegram X is free and will always be free. We are not going to sell ads or introduce subscription fees.