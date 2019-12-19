Snapchat 10.72.5.0 Update – Faster Performances and Squashed Bugs

One of the things that makes Snapchat such a popular app is the tens of innovative features that it has to offer. Snapchat’s developers are so innovative when it comes to creating new features that their competitors such as Instagram don’t have any other option than to copy the features.

To make things even better, Snapchat is updated on a daily basis with software improvements that are taking its performances to the next level. In fact, a new update has been released earlier this morning and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Snapchat 10.72.5.0 Update

As previously noted, Snapchat is updated on a regular basis. This is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that fans of the social media app are now in store for a new update that sports the 10.72.5.0 version number.

The update is being released via the app’s official over the air channels and therefore, all Snapchat fans who will keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network throughout the day are eligible to access the update and all the improvements that it brings.

Under the Hood Software Tweaks

Even though Snapchat’s developers are usually introducing new features in every latest update that they release, this is not the case for the one that is making headlines today. However, Snapchat fans shouldn’t be disappointed by that because the update makes up for the lack of features by focusing on improving the app’s overall performances.

Instead of introducing new and exciting features, the latest update for Snapchat comes with a handful of under the hood software tweaks. These software tweaks are optimizing Snapchat’s performances and thus, they are making the app run much faster than usual.

To make things even better, the update is also equipped with a bunch of bug fixes that are tackling various issues which sometimes caused the app to lag. Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore.

Top Features

Now that we have finished checking out what are all the improvements that the new Snapchat update is making, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the app’s top features as listed on the Google Play Store.

SNAP 📸

• Snapchat opens right to the camera. Tap to take a photo, or press and hold for video.

• Add a Lens or Filter to your photo — new ones are added every day! Change the way you look, dance with your 3D Bitmoji, and discover games you can play with your face.

• Create your own Filters to add to photos and videos — or try out Lenses made by our community!

CHAT 💬

• Stay in touch and Chat with friends with live messaging, or share your day with Group Stories.

• Video Chat with up to 16 friends at once. You can even use Filters and Lenses!

• Express yourself with Friendmojis — exclusive Bitmojis made just for you and a friend.

DISCOVER 🔍

• Follow friends and watch their Stories to see their day unfold.

• Keep up to date with exclusive Stories from top publishers and creators.

• Watch breaking news, original Shows, and community Stories — made just for your phone.

SNAP MAP 🗺

• See where your friends are hanging out, if they’ve shared their location with you.

• Share your location with your best friends, or go off the grid with Ghost Mode.

• Discover live Stories from the community nearby, or across the world!

MEMORIES 🎞️

• Look back on Snaps you’ve saved with free cloud storage.

• Edit and send old moments to friends, or save them to your Camera Roll.

• Create Stories from your favorite memories to share with friends and family.

FRIENDSHIP PROFILE 👥

• Every friendship has its own special profile to see the moments you’ve saved together.

• Discover new things you have in common with Charms. See how long you’ve been friends, your astrological compatibility, your Bitmojis’ fashion sense, and more!

• Friendship Profiles are just between you and a friend, so you can bond over what makes your friendship special.