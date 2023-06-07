MacBook Air 13″, a Smaller Laptop with M2, Has a Price Reduction

Apple is well-known for constantly releasing powerful MacBook laptops, which is why the Cupertino-based tech giant once again has a strong word to say due to the arrival of the smaller Maxbook Air 13” at a lower price than usual.

The usual MacBook Air 13” with the M2 chipset was released back in July 2022. It’s now time for a price reduction that shall be applied to a smaller version of the aforementioned laptop! Surely the news can only be beneficial, considering that Apple-based laptops are usually regarded as expensive items.

A 15-inch MacBook for almost 1,000 bucks

Apple has unveiled the world’s top 15-inch laptop, the 15-inch MacBook Air. This device stands out for sporting a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the impressive performance of the M2 chip, a maximum of 18 hours of battery life, a sleek fanless design, and more.

With a six-speaker sound system, immersive Spatial Audio, a high-quality FaceTime camera, MagSafe charging, and the user-friendly macOS Ventura, the new MacBook Air offers a great experience.

Customers already have the chance to place their orders, and the laptop will be available starting on June 13th. Additionally, Apple has reduced the starting price of the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 to $1,099.

John Ternus, the senior vice president of Hardware Engineering at Apple, explained as Apple’s official website quotes:

“We’re thrilled to introduce the first 15-inch MacBook Air. With its incredible performance and striking design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop. And it’s only possible with Apple silicon,” “From its expansive Liquid Retina display and remarkably thin and fanless design, to extraordinary battery life and an immersive six-speaker sound system, the new MacBook Air has it all.”

Many of those who need a laptop for work or school choose MacBooks rather than Windows-based laptops. That’s because MacBooks offer a few powerful advantages, such as enhanced productivity, both the software and hardware built by the same manufacturer and so on.