Meet the First NFT Gaming Console

Even since the world found out about NFTs and their huge potential, it seemed as just a matter of time until they’ll get expanded to a lot of areas.

According to VGC, the upcoming Polium One gaming console built by Web 3 company Polium aims to become the first multi-chain system in the world. Therefore, games will become available for different blockchains. But there’s still plenty of time to wait until we see the product on the market, as we can consider that it’s still in its concept phase. But ultimately, good things come to those who wait.

Polium One launches in 2024

We’ll have to wait until 2024 to see the Polium One gaming console in action. The machine will be launched in the third quarter of 2024, to be more precise.

But getting your hands on the upcoming console won’t exactly be a walk in the park. Those who want it will have to purchase the ‘Polium Pass’ NFT on the Ethereum Network.

However, you know how it usually happens in life: you can’t please everyone, regardless of how smart, altruistic, productive, and good you are. Not everybody is impressed by Polium’s upcoming gadget. One good example is represented by ‘Glory Gaming,’ a YouTube channel that has thousands of subscribers. The presenter there doesn’t seem satisfied with what’s cooking in Polium’s backyard, and you are free to watch his video to find out more:

It seems that it will be worth waiting for Polium One to come out, if the info provided by VGC is correct. If we take for granted what Polium says, the console will be able to run some high-performance games. That obviously sounds like 4K gaming. However, only time will decide what will happen. What’s for sure is that the information got us curious!