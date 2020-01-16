Microsoft Edge 44.11.2.4122 Update – New User Interface Design

Even though Microsoft has not been too successful in creating a popular browser for desktop PCs, the same cannot be said for smartphones. Microsoft Edge is one of the most powerful mobile browsers available for Android and iOS. The reason behind this is that Edge is equipped with a plethora of cool features that make it easier and more fun for users to surf the web.

Not just that, but since Microsoft is the company directly in charge of Edge, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the browser is updated with improvements on a weekly basis.

Microsoft Edge 44.11.2.4122 Update

As previously noted, Edge benefits from full-fledged developer support. This means that the browser is updated regularly with software tweaks and bug fixes that are taking its performances to the next level. In fact, a new update which sports the 44.11.2.4122 version number has started rolling out earlier this morning.

How to Download the New Update

The simplest way to download the new update is to wait for it to pop up in the notifications panel. However, this is not the fastest way. The alternative way is to manually download and install the update. This can only be done by downloading the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

This is a special type of update that is compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have the “Unknown Sources” option set as enabled.

What’s New?

The new 44.11.2.4122 update is a major release and all Edge fans should make sure to download it as soon as possible. The update improves the UI (user interface) and it introduces a brand-new design that makes it even easier to navigate and surf the web. To make things even better, the fresh design also provides faster access to Edge’s features.