WoW Companion App 2.3.32968 Update – Create Events and Manage Raids!

Blizzard’s latest Patch 8.3 Visions of N’Zoth started rolling out yesterday for North American fans and it has now been made available for European fans as well. After a longer than usual content drought, Visions of N’Zoth is going to breathe life into World of Warcraft and finally give players some new goals to achieve and fresh content to explore. That’s not all! Blizzard has also released a major update for the WoW Companion App and we are advising all World of Warcraft fans to download it as soon as possible.

WoW Companion App 2.3.32968 Update

If you love playing World of Warcraft but you think that the mission table is an annoying feature, then you should download the WoW Companion App. This app makes it possible for players to send their followers to finish missions and earn rewards directly from their smartphones. Players will be able to manage their alts, fuel the war campaign and also examine their main characters whenever they want.

Nonetheless, the latest update for the WoW Companion App sports the 2.3.32968 version number and it is now rolling out via over the air channels. Therefore, the only thing that World of Warcraft fans need to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

The new update is updating events so that they feature everything that will take place during the Visions of N’Zoth patch. Not just that, but users can now even create and edit events in the calendar app. This is a super-useful feature for GMs (guild masters) who are in charge of fun activities such as raiding and PVP-ing.

Furthermore, the calendar can now be set to filter on holidays. The last thing that we want to mention about the new update is that it also comes with a handful of bug fixes that are improving the overall software stability of the app.