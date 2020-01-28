Microsoft Edge 44.11.2.4140 Update – New User Interface and Bug Fixes

Microsoft’s web browser is historically known for not being up to par with the likes of Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. Fortunately for smartphone users, the story is different in the case of Edge for Android and iOS. The mobile version of Edge is one of the most popular browsers in the world and this is all thanks to the premium set of features that it offers. The features are useful but what truly makes Edge stand out is the large number of updates that it benefits from. In fact, a new update has just been released.

Microsoft Edge 44.11.2.4140 Update

If you enjoy using Edge on your smartphone, then we have some great news for you. The developers who are in charge of Edge have just published a new update and it is available for download starting today.

All Edge fans are advised to download the update as soon as possible because it comes with a fresh new design for the user interface that makes web surfing via Edge even better.

We also want to note that the new update introduces a handful of bug fixes that are tackling various issues which sometimes caused Edge to lag. Luckily, this is not going to happen anymore.

Top Features

Personalized User Experience

Your favorites, passwords, and other saved data are securely synced across your devices

Take Control of Your Data

Tracking prevention blocks trackers from sites you aren’t accessing directly. This is enabled by default, so you don’t have to take any action to start having a more private browsing experience.

Browse Privately

When you use InPrivate tabs, your browsing data (like cookies, history, autofill information, or temporary files) isn’t saved on your device after you close all your InPrivate tabs.

Built-in Adblocker

AdBlock Plus helps block unwanted ads. Turn on ad blocking by visiting Settings > Content blockers.