Viber 12.2.2.1 Update – Major “Under the Hood” Improvements

Viber is one of the most popular chatting apps available for smartphones and this all thanks to the fact that Viber provides users with access to tens of useful features. However, that is not the only reason why Viber is used by millions of people on a daily basis.

The app is also updated regularly with software improvements and in fact, a new update has been released earlier this morning. With that said, today we are going to check out all the goodies that the update brings while also taking a look at Viber’s top features.

Viber 12.2.2.1 Update

The first thing that we want to say is that all Viber fans are eligible to download the update and that it is rolling out via OTA (over the air). Therefore, all Viber fans are advised to connect their smartphones to a stable Wi-Fi network and to pay attention to their notification panels. The new update is changing Viber’s version number to 12.2.21 and there also is an alternative way to download it.

If there are eager Viber fans who don’t like having to wait for the update to arrive via over the air channels, they should be pleased to know that it can also be manually downloaded. This method is faster, but more complicated since it requires Viber fans to download the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

“We made behind the scenes updates so chatting is faster, safer and more fun than ever before. Always update your app for the best of Viber,” said the developers who are in charge of the app in the patch notes.

Therefore, the new update is bundled with bug fixes and software tweaks. Now, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that Viber has to offer.

Top Features

Fully Synced Desktop and Tablet Apps

Viber is fully synced to your computer and laptop. You can see all your messages and calls, and chat with them directly from your desktop or Android tablet.

Make Free Audio and Video Calls

Make crystal-clear audio and instant video calls to friends and family for free!

Make Low-cost Calls to Landlines with Viber Out

Call landlines, non-Viber users or anyone who doesn’t have an internet service or a mobile phone with Viber Out’s low-cost international calling service.

Send Free Messages

Staying in touch has never been easier. Send a free text message, share a photo, a sticker or GIF, a video or any other file.

Open a Group Chat

Catch up with friends, family and coworkers by opening a group chat for up to 250 members.

Chat and Call with 100% Privacy

Thanks to end-to-end encryption, any type of information you share on Viber will always remain between yourself and the person you’re talking to. Any message you send makes its way from your device to the recipient’s in the form of an encrypted code that only their device can translate to plain text using an encryption key. Encryption keys exist only on user devices and nowhere else. So, no one — not even Viber — can read your messages.

Self-Destruct Your Secret Chats

Start a Secret Chat which will let you set a self-destruct timer for every message in your conversation so that after your message is read, it’s automatically deleted from your recipient’s phone.

Express Yourself with GIFs and Stickers

Words can only say so much! Express your every emotion with over endless of GIFs and over 35,000 stickers from the Viber Sticker Market.

Start a Viber Community with Unlimited Members

No matter what you’re interested in, you can now start your own Viber Community! Interact with an unlimited number of people, about a shared topic or passion. Enjoy more admin controls than ever before as well as new conversation features in a unique chat space where you get to call all the shots.

Enrich Your Conversation with Chat Extensions

Spice up your conversations with a variety of useful Chat Extensions including easy access to your favorite links, GIFs and videos, Yelp, YouTube, Booking, Spotify and more.