Microsoft Edge 44.11.4.4140 Update – New User Interface and Navigation Improvements

Considering the fact that Microsoft is one of the world’s biggest tech and software companies, then it should come as no surprise that the Microsoft Edge browser is updated on a regular basis with improvements. The developers are always looking for new ways to boost the browser’s performances on Android and in fact, a new update has been released earlier this morning.

With that said, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about Microsoft Edge’s latest update and also present what are the browser’s top features.

Microsoft Edge 44.11.4.4140 Update

The new update for Microsoft Edge is changing the browser’s version number to 44.11.4.4140 and it has been released via Microsoft’s official over the air channels. This means that all Microsoft Edge fans are eligible to download the update right away just by keeping their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

User Interface Improvements

Even though most updates that Microsoft Edge receives are equipped with bug fixes and software tweaks, this is not the case for the latest one. The new 44.11.4.4140 update is introducing a big improvement to the user interface’s design and navigation. Therefore, Microsoft Edge fans will receive faster and easier access to their favorite features. Now, let’s take a look at what are the best features that the browser offers.

Top Features