Microsoft Edge 45.04.24.4995 Beta Update Introduces Real-Time Web Activity Reporting and Content Filterting

Even though Microsoft’s Internet Explorer was a major flop, there was a good thing that came out of it. The tech giant learned from its mistakes when designing the browser and it used those lessons to create the highly popular Microsoft Edge which is available on all platforms. Microsoft is now constantly releasing software updates for Edge that are taking its performances to the next level. In fact, a brand-new release has been made available for download on Android-powered smartphones.

Microsoft Edge 45.04.24.4995 Beta Update

The latest update for Android-version of Edge sports the 45.04.24.4995 beta version number. The update is rolling out via Microsoft’s official OTA (over the air) channels and it is available to download to all users who are enrolled in the beta program.

If you are not enrolled in the beta program and you would like to download the new update, then you should be pleased to know that Microsoft’s developers are allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone to join the program and access all the latest updates.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the latest update for Edge introduces a bundle of bug fixes and performance improvements that are helping the mobile browser run faster. Not just that, the update also introduces a new feature. Check it out below:

Sign in with a Microsoft Family account to get real-time web activity reporting, content filtering, and other security features to help keep kids safe on mobile.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about Edge’s latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that it offers.

A more personalized browsing experience

• Your favorites, passwords, and other saved data are securely synced across your devices.

Take control of your data

• Tracking prevention blocks trackers from sites you aren’t accessing directly. This is enabled by default, so you don’t have to take any action to start having a more private browsing experience.

Browse InPrivate

• When you use InPrivate tabs, your browsing data (like cookies, history, autofill information, or temporary files) isn’t saved on your device after you close all your InPrivate tabs.

Block Ads

• AdBlock Plus helps block unwanted ads.

• Turn on ad blocking by visiting Settings > Content blockers.

Microsoft Rewards

• Earn rewards while you search with Bing and find shopping deals online and in nearby stores.*

New!

• Redesigned navigation helps you get to your Favorites, Reading list, and more in fewer taps.

*This shopping feature currently is only available in the United States.