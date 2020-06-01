Viber Messenger 13.1.0.4 Update – Get the Latest Improvements

It’s been nine years since Viber Messenger launched and the app has been getting better ever since. Viber Messenger is one of the world’s first apps to introduce free VoIP services and this is why now it has a massive user base of almost one billion! The “secret” behind the chatting app’s success is that the developers are constantly taking its performances to the next level and adding new features by releasing software updates.

In fact, the reason why Viber Messenger is making headlines on our website today is because a brand-new update that sports the 13.1.0.4 version number has been made available for download. The new update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Viber Messenger 13.1.0.4 Update

We are advising all Viber Messenger fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network because the update is going to pop-up in their notifications panel today. Alternatively, Viber Messenger fans can always choose to manually download and install the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

As previously mentioned, the developers who are in charge of Viber Messenger are always looking for new ways to improve the chatting app’s performances. This is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the new 13.1.0.4 release introduces a bundle of software tweaks and bug fixes that are tackling various issues.

Top Features

Make Free Audio and Video Calls

Make crystal-clear audio and instant video calls to friends and family for free! Live chat is a great opportunity to stay connected.

Make Low-cost Calls to Landlines with Viber Out

Call landlines, non-Viber users or anyone who doesn’t have an internet service or a mobile phone with Viber Out’s low-cost international calling service.

Send Free Messages

Staying in touch has never been easier. Send a free text message, share a photo, a sticker or GIF, a video or any other file. Viber is a great alternative for the fans of sms texting!

Open a Group Chat

Catch up with friends, family and coworkers by opening a group chat for up to 250 members. Talk and text together!

Chat and Call with 100% Privacy

Thanks to end-to-end encryption, any type of information you share on Viber will always remain between yourself and the person you’re talking to. Any message you send makes its way from your device to the recipient’s in the form of an encrypted code that only their device can translate to plain text using an encryption key. Encryption keys exist only on user devices and nowhere else. So, no one — not even Viber — can read your messages.

Self-Destruct Your Secret Chats

Start a Secret Chat which will let you set a self-destruct timer for every message in your conversation so that after your message is read, it’s automatically deleted from your recipient’s phone. Viber is safe! We support encrypted messaging to make sure your data is private.

Express Yourself with GIFs and Viber Stickers

Words can only say so much! Express your every emotion with endless GIFs and over 35,000 stickers from the Viber Sticker Market. Chatting is more fun than you think!

Start a Viber Community with Unlimited Members

No matter what you’re interested in, you can now start your own Viber Community! Interact with an unlimited number of people, about a shared topic or passion. Enjoy more admin controls than ever before as well as new conversation features in a unique chat space where you get to call all the shots.

Enrich Your Conversation with Chat Extensions

Spice up your conversations with a variety of useful Chat Extensions including easy access to your favorite links, special Viber stickers, GIFs and videos, Yelp, YouTube, Booking, Spotify and more.